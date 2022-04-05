Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Akhilesh Yadav On Rising Prices: BJP 'Company' Recovering Increased Cost From Public

Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP on the issue of price rise, alleging that the saffron party has become a company, which is passing on increased cost to people without reducing profit.

Akhilesh Yadav On Rising Prices: BJP 'Company' Recovering Increased Cost From Public
Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 12:50 pm

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP on the issue of price rise, alleging that the saffron party has become a "company", which is passing on "increased cost" to people without reducing profit.

He also tagged a news report "Cost of living rises in India as companies pass on higher prices" with his tweet.

Related stories

CM Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav Take Oath As Members Of UP Assembly

Akhilesh Elected As SP’s Legislature Party Leader, Set To Be UP’s Leader Of Opposition

"In today's time of inflation, companies are recovering the increasing cost from the public but are not reducing their profits. The role of the government in a democracy is not to rule, but to make policies, which are in the public interest, so that no one can exploit and oppress the people. BJP has become a company," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre, while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Tags

National Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Petrol And Diesel Prices Increase In Rates Fuel Price Hike BJP Price Rise Inflation Politics Samajwadi Party Government Of India India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT