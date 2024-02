Questions were raised by the media when the brother-in-law of a woman panchayat chairperson represented her at a Samajwadi Party event. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav responded sharply, asking reporters why they were all male when questioned about the absence of the sarpanch and the presence of her brother-in-law at the event.

Shabana Khatun, the chairperson, was not present, and her name was not on the hoardings; instead, her brother-in-law Ayaz Khan was featured with the title "chairman."