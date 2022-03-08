Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges UP Govt 'Stealing' EVMs, Truck With Voting Machines Caught In Varanasi

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the BJP, said that EVM machines being stolen in Uttar Pradesh are giving a clear message to the people.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav. PTI

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 8:59 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to 'steal' votes. He said that the exit polls are meant to create the perception that the saffron party would be winning the Uttar Pradesh election.

Yadav further alleged that the government officials in Lucknow are directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the BJP winning the electoral contest are slim.

Yadav alleged that the instructions are particularly with regard to 47 seats which the BJP had won in the last state Assembly polls with a margin of less than 5,000 votes.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the BJP-led state government is "stealing" EVMs and a truck with voting machines was caught in Varanasi.


Taking to Twitter, Yadav stated that the news of EVM machines being caught in Varanasi was giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert. "All the candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt of rigging in the counting of votes. To protect youth democracy and future, become soldiers in the counting of votes!," he said in Hindi. 

In another tweet, Yadav said in Hindi, "From today, every youth, every voter should fortify the counting centre to protect the vote for the next three days. Like farmers, anchors of democracy will be set up for them and the world will see how democracy is saved. Public power will not bow before political muscle power."



Uttar Pradesh concluded its seven-phase Assembly elections on Monday and the results will be declared on March 10. 
 

(with inputs from agencies)

