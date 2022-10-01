Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Akhilesh Kingpin Of Criminals: Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the "kingpin" of criminals, rioters, and mafia. 

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 7:31 am

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the "kingpin" of criminals, rioters, and mafia. 

Speaking to reporters here, Maurya said, "Action has been taken against criminals and the mafia of Uttar Pradesh, and they are not being worshipped. As far as the question of Akhilesh Yadav is concerned, he is the kingpin of criminals, rioters, and mafia."

"If the Samajwadi (Party) leaves the side of the criminals, they will have no issue to oppose," he added. 

To a question on the ban on the PFI, Maurya said action has been taken only after collecting evidence related to violence in the country. "Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

