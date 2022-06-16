Agnipath Protests: Stone Pelting By Defence Aspirants In Bihar, Demonstrations In Rajasthan

Violent protests continued in Bihar for a second day on Thursday following the government's announcement of the Agnipath scheme for the Indian Army. The Union cabinet has approved the "transformative" scheme on Tuesday. Under the scheme, hiring of jawans would take place on a short-term contractual basis, leading to objections by critics and protests among aspirants preparing for jobs in defence forces. The latter blocked the movement of trains and general road traffic in several location in Bihar on Thursday.

Protests in Bihar

Protesters, consisting mainly of defence forces aspirants, disrupted railway and road traffic in Jehanabad, Buxar and Nawada districts in Bihar on Tuesday.

Movement of trains playing on the Patna-Gaya and Patna-Buxar routes was disrupted by protesters who laid down on the railway tracks in Jehanabad and Buxar districts. However, Bihar Police along with their railway counterparts immediately removed the protestors from the tracks.

Hundreds of agitators blocked National Highway 83 in Jehanabad and burned tyres demanding the scrapping of the scheme. Angry protestors took out processions in the three districts and other parts of the state.

Protestors had disrupted railway and road traffic in various parts of the state also on Wednesday with angry youth pelting stones at a train in Buxar, vandalising public property and causing arson in Muzaffarpur district streets.





Protests in Rajasthan

apart from Bihar, other states also saw protests and demonstrations against the new recruitment policy. Around 150 people blocked the Ajmer-Delhi highway in Jaipur on Wednesday.

According to Kardhani police, around 150 protesters blocked the highway, demanding that recruitment into the armed forces should be done following the earlier method. The protesters were subsequently dispersed and the highway was cleared, adding that 10 people were arrested. However, protests have continued on June 16 following a call for demonstration by RLP leader and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday to oppose the scheme.

Why are protesters objecting to Agnipath scheme?

Under the 'Agnipath' scheme, around 45,000 people aged between 17.5 and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year period, following which most of them will have to take compulsory retirement sans pension or gratuity benefits although some will be retained.

Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission.

Under the old system, youths aged between 16.5 and 21 years were selected for a minimum of 15 years of service and used to get pension after retirement. While the Centre as well as state governments have claimed Agniveers will have several options after the four-year service period, many across states remain unconvinced with protesters wondering what they would do after four years and how they would continue to be employed.

