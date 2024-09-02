AG Noorani: A Fierce Thinker And Fearless Legend

“Secondly, I would have said documentation. I am sorry, Muslims are not good at research. Take riots. I have yet to see a single compilation of riots since 1961. There is a lot of goodwill still for Muslims. I practised law in a predominantly non-Muslim milieu in the Bombay High Court. And when I was put in prison (in 1964), my Hindu friends got together and said, we will petition for his release and we will not accept a single Muslim signature. We didn't have any problem. They didn't agree with my views. But they said, no, this is wrong. Muslims have not tapped the reservoir of goodwill. Muslims must develop a formal context of agitation which heals old wounds, and does not impose new ones. And that you can do only by secularizing the agitation.” That is, agitations by Muslims should be broad-based and inclusive, mobilizing all sections of society against discrimination and injustice, just as the anti-CAA agitation launched by the Muslim women was.