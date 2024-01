His trip to Delhi came in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

"The visit was not planned. The sudden plan was made after the issuance of a fresh summons by the ED. He has his scheduled events lined up, including a programme in Chaibasa on January 29, in Palamu on January 30, and in Giridih on January 31", an official, who did not wish to be named, said.