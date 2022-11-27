Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Actor Vishnuvardhan's memorial to be opened before Dec: CM



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 5:33 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the late Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan's memorial, which is under construction in Mysuru, will be opened before December.

Addressing reporters after attending the housewarming ceremony of the newly-built house belonging to Vishnuvardhan at Jayanagar here today, he said Bharati Vishnuvardhan had personally come and invited him for the housewarming function.

The house in which Dr Vishnuvardhan had lived has been beautifully renovated and one can see her hard work and efforts behind this remodelled house.

"The Vishnuvardhan memorial work will complete soon, and it has been decided to inaugurate it in a grand-scale. Further details will be finalised after discussing with his family members. Dr Vishnuvardhan was a great actor and the function will be organised according to his stature," Bommai added.

-With PTI Input

