Activist and Reformist Sonam Wangchuk Goes on 'Fast Unto Death' Over Ladakh's Demand For Statehood And Sixth Schedule Implementation

Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) had met with Union Minister Amit Shah with the demands of statehood, inclusion into the Sixth Schedule, and the institution of a public service commission to guarantee jobs for the locals, but the discussions failed to yield any positive results despite Shah assuring that the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh, constituted in 2023, had been discussing the modalities to provide such safeguards for the UT.

Last year, he went on hunger strikes in January and June, where he said he would continue with his hunger strikes until his demand for the Sixth Schedule to protect the fragile environment of Ladakh, its mountains, glaciers, land, people and culture is fulfilled. In an interview with Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha, Wangchuk had talked about why the Sixth Schedule is important, what has changed for Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370 and the growing climate concerns in the region.