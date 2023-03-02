Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Active Covid Cases Rise To 2,439

Home National

Active Covid Cases Rise To 2,439

The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,879) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

COVID-19 test
India logged 268 new coronavirus infections Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 12:19 pm

India logged 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,439, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,772, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally stood at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,879) and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,668, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

National Covid COVID-19 Pandemic Rising Cases No Deaths Masks Social Distancing Protocols Isolation Quarantine
