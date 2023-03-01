Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Active Covid Cases In Country Rise To 2,335

The death toll stands at 5,30,772 with one fatality reported by Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

Nationwide mock drill for COVID preparedness
India logged 240 new coronavirus infections Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 10:17 am

India logged 240 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases climbed to 2,335, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,611), while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,504 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

