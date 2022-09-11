Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Active Covid Cases In Country Dip To 47,945

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said. A decline of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

India logged new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases
India logged new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 5:16 pm

India logged 5,076 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,95,359, while the active cases dipped to 47,945, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,150 with 11 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said. A decline of 905 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities