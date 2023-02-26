Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Accused In Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Killed In Inmate Clash In Punjab Jail

Police had identified six shooters who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 Instagram/Sidhu Moosewala

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 7:22 pm

Two gangsters lodged in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case were killed in a fight among inmates on Sunday, police said. 

According to Taran Tarn's SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, the two were involved in a clash with another inmate inside the jail premises. The deceased have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Tufan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Budhlana. Three of them were accused in the Sidhu Mooseala murder case.

Police had identified six shooters who were part of the two modules allegedly involved in the killing of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.  

Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan (24) and resident of Raya of Batala was wanted by the state police for the past few years in various cases of murder, dacoity, extortion, drugs and arms trafficking. 

The Mansa court had earlier dismissed a bail plea by Manmohan Singh Mohana, resident of Budhlada observing that “if the accused is released on bail, it is very likely that he will tamper with the evidence and also threaten the witnesses.”

A probe by the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) had found that Mohanna had allegedly conducted a recce of the singer during assembly elections in the state in 2022 and also provided shelter to the shooters at that time.

(With inputs from PTI)

