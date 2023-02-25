ABVP, SFI Members Clash At Hyderabad Central University Over Student Union Elections

Students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students Federation of India (SFI) clashed at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) on Saturday while the student union elections were being conducted.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Students of ABVP & SFI clash at Hyderabad central university over student union elections. ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them. pic.twitter.com/4j2i2Koz7U — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

Several students were injured in the clash between the two groups and some were rushed to the hospital as well. ABVP members alleged that SFI members inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP and used sharp objects to attack them.

SFI has unleashed violence against the tribal students and karyakartas of ABVP HCU. They have used sharp objects like knife. We condemn this attack against our karyakartas. @ABVPVoice @ABVPTelangana pic.twitter.com/DcKfgTdZ6O — ABVP HCU (@abvpuoh) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, SFI members alleged that ABVP members broke the glass of the hostel door and dragged one of their comrades, Akash through it and beat him brutally. "ABVP goons attacked SFI Comrades of HCU ABVP goons tore posters of SFI-ASA-DSU alliance. When caught and questioned , they started beating cadres of HCU by chasing them room to room," they said.

1/1 ABVP goons attacked SFI Comrades of HCU

ABVP goons tore posters of SFI-ASA-DSU alliance. When caught and questioned , they started beating cadres of HCU by chasing them room to room. pic.twitter.com/CduXFBdTnc — SFI Telangana (@TelanganaSfi) February 25, 2023

After a long gap of three and a half years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, elections were being held at the University.