Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

ABVP, SFI Members Clash At Hyderabad Central University Over Student Union Elections

Home National

ABVP, SFI Members Clash At Hyderabad Central University Over Student Union Elections

Several students were injured in the clash between the two groups and some were rushed to the hospital as well

Visuals showed shattered glasses and damaged doors in the college campus
Visuals showed shattered glasses and damaged doors in the college campus Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:25 pm

Students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students Federation of India (SFI) clashed at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) on Saturday while the student union elections were being conducted. 

Several students were injured in the clash between the two groups and some were rushed to the hospital as well. ABVP members alleged that SFI members inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP and used sharp objects to attack them.

On the other hand, SFI members alleged that ABVP members broke the glass of the hostel door and dragged one of their comrades, Akash through it and beat him brutally. "ABVP goons attacked SFI Comrades of HCU ABVP goons tore posters of SFI-ASA-DSU alliance. When caught and questioned , they started beating cadres of HCU by chasing them room to room," they said. 

Related stories

Delhi: JNUSU Claims Attack On Students, ABVP Denies Charge, Blames Left-backed Outfits For Insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Screening Battle At Hyderabad University: SFI Screens BBC Documentary On PM Modi; ABVP Counters With Kashmir Files

BBC Documentary Screening: Left-Leaning Students Stage Protest At JNU Against ABVP's 'Hooliganism'

After a long gap of three and a half years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, elections were being held at the University. 

Tags

National Hyderabad University ABVP Students' Federation Of India (SFI) SFI Student Leader Clashes Student Union Elections Students Pakistan Team
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Amritsar Rampage: Punjab Police Cites Guru Granth Sahib Reason For Not Retaliating

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid