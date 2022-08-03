AAP To Support Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva In Vice Presidential Poll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 vice presidential election.

The party's political affairs committee "unanimously" decided to support Alva after a meeting chaired by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.

"All the Rajya Sabha members of the party will vote for Opposition candidate Margaret Alva on August 6," Singh told reporters after the meeting. The meeting of the 11-member political affairs committee (PAC), AAP's highest decision-making body, was held at the camp office of the Delhi chief minister.

"At the meeting, the top brass of the party deliberated at length on its stand on the upcoming vice presidential election and also discussed several issues of national political importance," the AAP said.

All members of the PAC, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta, were present at the meeting, the party said.

(With PTI Inputs)