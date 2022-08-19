Friday, Aug 19, 2022
AAP Supporters Detained For Protesting CBI Raid At Sisodia’s Residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna besides at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Several AAP supporters were detained for protesting against CBI raid of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 5:50 pm

Several AAP supporters were on Friday detained for protesting against CBI raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here in connection with the excise policy case, police said.

A senior police officer said the party supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia’s residence and started protesting. “The protesters were removed from the spot and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses,” he said.

The central agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

(With PTI inputs)

