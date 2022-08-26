Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP's Pre-poll Promises Like Chinese Products, Buyers Will Regret: Gujarat BJP chief

The BJP chief in Gujrat has drawn similarities to AAP's pre-poll promises and Chinese products, claiming such promises do not carry sincerity.

Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia in Ahmedabad
Arvind Kejriwal & Manish Sisodia in Ahmedabad Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:09 pm

Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief CR Patil on Friday taunted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying "a person visiting the state nowadays" was offering pre-poll promises that were like "Chinese products", which one would regret buying.

The AAP has been making a concerted effort to widen its support base and take on the ruling BJP in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are scheduled by the year-end, and Kejriwal, as well as other party leaders, have been visiting the state regularly and giving "guarantees" to people,  ranging from power bill relief to allowances to women and the unemployed.

"Nowadays, a person visits Gujarat and promises to give free electricity. But, he does not give a guarantee that electricity will actually come. Such promises are like Chinese products. You will regret it if you buy them," Patil said in his address at the inaugural ceremony of 'Vibrant Weavers' Expo 2022' in Surat.

 Attacking Kejriwal further without naming him, Patil said, "That person is trying to lure Gujarat's youth by promising them 10 lakh government jobs. How is this feasible when the total number of government posts at present is only 5.5 lakhs? He even promises to double that number in the next five years, but does not disclose how he will do that."

Related stories

Centre Acting Like 'Serial Killer' To Finish State Governments, Excise Raids Linked To Gujarat Polls: AAP

BJP Should Disclose Its Source Of Money Being Used To 'Poach' Other Party MLAs: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal Alleges 'Maha Vyapam Scam' In Gujarat, Promises 10-Year Jail If AAP Comes To Power

The BJP believes in the overall development and that is why Gujarat is the number one state in the country in terms of providing employment, Patil claimed. Asserting that the people of Gujarat extend their hand to give something and not to beg, Patil said these people, referring to the AAP, should stop fooling the state's residents with "hollow promises".

During his visits to the state, the Delhi chief minister promised to give people free electricity up to 300 units per month, create 10 lakh government jobs and provide a Rs 3,000 per month unemployment allowance to the youth if his party was voted to power in Gujarat.

Tags

National CR Patil Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat Free Electricity Assembly Polls
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet