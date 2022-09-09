Friday, Sep 09, 2022
AAP Leaders In Himachal Pradesh, To Make Electoral Promises

Punjab Chief Minister Mann and Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia will also address a public meeting in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi, state AAP spokesman Gaurav Sharma said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 10:43 am

AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia are likely to announce on Friday fresh poll promises for voters in Himachal Pradesh where elections are scheduled later this year. 

As part of its poll guarantees, the AAP has already promised free and quality education and medical treatment for Himachal residents.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to make a foray into the state's political landscape with the elections, is currently ruling neighbouring Punjab and Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

