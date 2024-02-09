AAP Govt To Bring One-Time Settlement Scheme For Redressing Faulty Water Bills: Atishi

The AAP government will soon bring a one-time settlement scheme for redressing faulty water bills, which will help in unlocking Rs 1,400 crore revenue for the DJB, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the problem of faulty water bills is huge with people raising the issue even at public events in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"There are many reasons for the issue. It could be that the meter reader did not go for meter reading or he could not get the correct reading. It could be that one building has 12 flats and he could not gauge which meter is for which flat," she said. She also highlighted that meter readings were not taken during the Covid-19 pandemic.