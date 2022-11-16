Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
AAP Accuses BJP Over Link With Aaftab Poonawala, Triggers Political Slugfest

Issuing a statement, the BJP spokesperson said that if AAP can prove within 24 hours that he is a relative of Aaftab, then he will quit politics.  

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala File photo

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 6:14 pm

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala sent a legal notice to AAP's Naresh Balyan, who questioned whether the BJP leader had any connection with Aaftab Poonawala, the man who has been accused of murdering his partner, Sharddha Walker in Delhi.

Issuing a statement, the BJP spokesperson said that if AAP can prove within 24 hours that he is a relative of Aaftab, then he will quit politics.  

 "If there is no relationship between them, then why is Shehzad Poonawala fleeing?" the AAP MLA had tweeted on Tuesday.

Hitting out at Balyan, Shehzad said that he would be taking "legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie". 

Attaching a copy of a legal notice, Shehzad added that his lawyer has "initiated CRIMINAL & CIVIL proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements. (Sic)"

Further, the gruesome murder of Sharddha Walker has triggered a political slugfest with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accusing Congress and the AAP of maintaining silence. "Have you read any tweet or statement from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge ji or Arvind Kejriwal," Narottam Mishra said.

Aaftab Poonawala strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May and chopped her body into 35 pieces. Over the next 18 days he scattered the body parts across several parts of Delhi. 

