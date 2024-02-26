A Life In The Annals Of Constituent India: A Tribute To Fali S. Nariman

Memories and Reflections of a life well lived

In his autobiography 'Before Memory Fades', he carefully reflects on his legal career, and his choices and also imparts valuable knowledge to the legal fraternity as well as words of encouragement for budding lawyers. He mentions longingly about the time when he enrolled at the Bombay Bar in 1950 and joined the chambers of Sir Jamshedji Kanga, citing such days to be the happiest of his early professional years. The autobiography is rich with anecdotes and memories that provide a bird's eye view of the bygone era of the emerging legal practice post-independence. While he proceeds to render an informative and detailed account of his learnings at the Bombay Bar, he also imparts crucial insights and advice to the younger generation of legal practitioners. With reminisces also comes reflection, as he also boldly introspects to express regret over his representation of Union Carbide Corporation and the concomitant inadequate settlement that was signed for compensating the victims of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. While such reflections are a rarity, they were found in abundance in his autobiographical account wherein he alludes to the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record

Association vs Union of India case also known as the Second Judges Case. He alludes to this case with regret as a case -which I won but which I would prefer to have lost. While major cases as such have been elaborated on in his reflections, the case of Nergesh Meerza which restricted the scope of Article 15(1) thereby denying women air hostesses the right to continue in employment after marriage, does not feature. While he graciously accepts in his autobiography that - the problem with human failing is that sometimes one lives to regret them. This coming from such an eminent jurist and law of exceptional legal finesse prods us to reflect upon our choices and actions. It is also important for us to imbibe his unflinching ability to call out injustice which reflects his grit and courage to stand up to regimes with dictatorial tendencies. It is in this vein upon the declaration of Emergency in India that he resigned from the post of the Additional Solicitor General as a mark of his protest.

He was a man of many roles, and in every role that he donned he left an indelible mark. As a nominated Rajya Sabha MP by the President of India for legal excellence, he also proved to be an exceptional Parliamentarian. His interventions, debates, mentions, and private member bills such as the Judicial Statistics Bill (2004), Disruption of Proceedings of Parliament (Disentitlement of Allowances to Members) Bill, 2004, etc. This portrays his undying commitment to democracy which has been considered a great contribution to the Parliament. Moreover, out of the many professional accolades he received, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan (1991), Padma Vibhushan (2007), and the Gruber Prize for Justice (2002).