A Contract For A Miracle!

Forty-six-year-old Ramya Mohan, while standing on the dais in the shrine, weeps as she testifies about the miracles the Kreupasanam Marian Shrine has bestowed in her life. A few years ago, she lost her three-year-old son in an accident and she too was severely injured. Being a devotee of Kreupasanam Shrine, she often asked Mother Mary why she had been given such a curse in her life. She was told that her child was sent to a better place where he is more secure and safe. Later, her health gradually improved. She received the answer from the ‘divine force’ that every bad thing in life is a test by the Almighty. Ramya said she was a Hindu by birth and finds peace of mind every time she comes to the church for serving the ‘covenant prayer’.