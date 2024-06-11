National

99 Pc Of New Ministers Are Crorepatis, Avg Asset Worth Rs 107 Cr: ADR

Among the ministers, six stand out for their particularly high asset declarations, each exceeding Rs 100 crores, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said

Social Media
New cabinet ministers | Photo: Social Media
info_icon

Seventy out of 71 or 99 per cent of the ministers in the new council of ministers are crorepatis with average assets among them amounting to Rs 107.94 crores, according to poll rights body ADR.

Among the ministers, six stand out for their particularly high asset declarations, each exceeding Rs 100 crores, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development and Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications, tops the list with a staggering total asset declaration of Rs 5705.47 crores. His assets include Rs 5598.65 crores in movable assets and Rs 106.82 crores in immovable assets.

Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has declared total assets worth Rs 424.75 crores. His portfolio comprises Rs 62.57 crores in movable assets and Rs 362.17 crores in immovable assets.

Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel H D Kumaraswamy from the Janata Dal (Secular) has total assets valued at R. 217.23 crores. His assets include Rs 102.24 crores in movable assets and Rs 115.00 crores in immovable assets.

Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has declared assets totaling Rs 144.12 crores, which include Rs. 142.40 crores in movable assets and Rs 1.72 crores in immovable assets.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, has total assets amounting to Rs 121.54 crores. His assets comprise Rs 39.31 crores in movable assets and Rs 82.23 crores in immovable assets.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, another BJP minister from Mumbai North in Maharashtra, has declared assets worth Rs 110.95 crores. This includes Rs 89.87 crores in movable assets and Rs 21.09 crores in immovable assets.

About 99 per cent of the new ministers are crorepatis. Out of the 71 ministers analyzed, an overwhelming 70 have declared assets in the crorepati range, highlighting a significant concentration of wealth among the country's political leadership.

The report, which provides a detailed financial overview of these ministers, indicates that the average assets among them amount to Rs 107.94 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his 71 ministers, took oath on Sunday as the new coalition government was formed after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap June 11: Special Parliament Session, Mohan Bhagwat's Remarks, Malai VP's Death And More
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  3. Odisha: Mohan Majhi To Be State's New CM, Oath On June 12 |Details
  4. 99 Pc Of New Ministers Are Crorepatis, Avg Asset Worth Rs 107 Cr: ADR
  5. Day In Pics: June 11, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Eminem Does His Own Stunts Wearing A Cape In 'Houdini' Blooper Reel
  2. Rick Ross To Auction Rare Sneakers, Piano With Michael Jackson's ‘Thriller’ Art
  3. Avneet Kaur On Inappropriate Paparazzi Angles: To Put Somebody In An Uncomfortable Situation Is Not The Right Way
  4. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  5. Richard Blade Awarded With His Own Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Nepal, T20 WC 2024, Match 23 Preview: SL In A Must-Win Clash Against NP
  2. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  4. Libema Open: Naomi Osaka Triumphs Against Elise Mertens
  5. Libema Open: Jessica Pegula Victorious In Injury Comeback
World News
  1. “Happy To Be The B In LGBTQ+…” Maren Morris Comes Out As Bisexual
  2. Katie Holmes Blooms In Floral Ensemble At Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon
  3. EU Parliamentary Results Reflect The New Reality
  4. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  5. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash