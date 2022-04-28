Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

89 Swords Seized From SUV In Maha; 4 Held

Police have seized 89 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra's Dhule district and arrested four people in this connection, an official said Thursday.

89 Swords Seized From SUV In Maha; 4 Held

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:44 pm

Police have seized 89 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra's Dhule district and arrested four people in this connection, an official said Thursday.

A police team intercepted the vehicle after chasing it on Wednesday near Songir Phata in Shirpur area while it was heading towards Dhule city, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said.

Related stories

Illegal Constructions In Corbett Tiger Reserve: Senior IFS Officers Suspended

MP: Man Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor

BSP leaders hand over letter to UP CM for better maintenance of memorials and parks

During a search, the police found 89 swords and a dagger inside the SUV in which four persons were travelling, Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravinkumar Patil said.

The police arrested the four persons - Mohammed Sharif Mohammed Shafique (35), Shaikh Iliyas Shaikh Latif (32), Saiyad Naim Saiyad Rahim (29) and Kapil Dabhade (35), all residents of Jalna district, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Songir police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that a probe into the case is on. 

Tags

National Maharsahtra Mumbai Police Superintendent Of Police National FIR Crime Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court