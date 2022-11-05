Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

68 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, 1 Death; Positivity Rate 1.37 pc

Delhi recorded 68 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 1.37 percent, and one more person died due to the viral disease, according to the data shared by the health department here.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:51 pm

Delhi recorded 68 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 1.37 percent, and one more person died due to the viral disease, according to the data shared by the health department here.

With these new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,06,511 while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,512.

Delhi recorded 54 coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 percent and two deaths.

The city recorded zero death and 65 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 percent.

The national capital recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 percent.

The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 percent on Tuesday.

The fresh cases came out of the tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 298 while the number of patients in home isolation is 202. Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 49 are occupied.

Related stories

Maharashtra Logs 219 New Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities; Active Tally At 1,639

Mumbai Sees 66 COVID-19 Cases, A 40 Pc Rise From The Day Earlier; The Active Tally Falls Below 500-Mark

10 Districts Of Tamil Nadu Report Nil New Covid-19 Cases

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases 68 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi Positivity Rate 1.37 Pc
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Live Streaming Of ISL 2022-23: How To Watch NorthEast United FC Vs East Bengal Football Match Live

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only