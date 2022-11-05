68 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, 1 Death; Positivity Rate 1.37 pc

Delhi recorded 68 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 1.37 percent, and one more person died due to the viral disease, according to the data shared by the health department here.

With these new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,06,511 while the death toll due to the infection rose to 26,512.

Delhi recorded 54 coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 1.22 percent and two deaths.

The city recorded zero death and 65 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 1.29 percent.

The national capital recorded 58 Covid cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 1.03 percent.

The city had reported 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.18 percent on Tuesday.

The fresh cases came out of the tests conducted the previous day.

The number of active cases stands at 298 while the number of patients in home isolation is 202. Of the 8,773 Covid beds in the city hospitals, only 49 are occupied.

(Inputs from PTI)