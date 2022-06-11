6 Terror Suspects, Including 2 active militants, arrested in Kashmir

Officials have reported the arrest of six terror suspects, including two active militants, by the security forces in three operations in Kashmir, on Friday. The militants are linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and were arrested in Baramulla district, a police spokesman said. The arrested Irshad Ahmad Mir, a categorized militant, and Zahid Bashir are residents of Nehalpora in the Pattan area, he said.



Incriminating materials, two Chinese pistols, 18 live rounds, and two magazines were recovered from their possession. Two other 'hybrid terrorists', also linked to LeT, were arrested at a checkpoint jointly set up by the police, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the army at Gurseer in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Thursday night, he said.



Faizan Ahmad Paul, a resident of Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir a resident of Pulwama were in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians, including outside laborers, the spokesperson claimed.



A hybrid terrorist identified as Mudabir Aijaz and his associate Syed Muntaha were arrested from Budgam district, the spokesperson said.



'Hybrid terrorist' is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before they slip back into normal life. They are activated by the handlers on a need basis -- a tactic that helps them to evade the radar of security forces for a little longer than the ones who join the ranks full time.