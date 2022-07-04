Monday, Jul 04, 2022
National

58 New Covid Cases, One Death In Jammu-Kashmir

58 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir.

undefined
Covid-19 cases rising but is it cause for concern yet? PTI

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 9:48 pm

Jammu and Kashmir reported 58 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,55,391, while one new fatality due to the disease pushed the death toll to 4,757, officials said here.


 While 28 cases were reported from the Jammu division, 30 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, they said.


 The new fatality was reported from the Jammu division, the officials said.


 There are 577 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,057, the officials said. 

Jammu And Kashmir
