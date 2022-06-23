Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

5000 personnel To Be Deployed In Jammu City During The Amarnath Yatra For Security

In order to boost security in the Jammu region for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, about 5,000 security personnel will be deployed to secure the pilgrims from nefarious elements.

5000 personnel To Be Deployed In Jammu City During The Amarnath Yatra For Security
Amarnath Yatra: Sadhus at Ram Mandir base camp PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 9:22 pm

As many as 5,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Jammu city as part of the multi-tier security arrangement for the Amarnath Yatra which begins later this month. The 43-day pilgrimage is scheduled to start on June 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.


The journey will begin from both the routes -- the traditional 48-km route from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.


"Adequate security has been put in place for the base camps and lodging places in the Jammu city. Security is a major challenge," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli told reporters in an interaction at an event organized by the Press Club Jammu here. He said that security measures have been put in place also around five registration centers, three token centers, and 32 lodging centers. Pointing to major challenges, he said there are new security threats of sticky bombs, hybrid terrorists and IEDs dropped by drones.

Related stories

Manoj Sinha Claims Adequate Arrangements Made For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Glimpses Of The 'Pratham Pooja' At Amarnath Cave Shrine In J&K's Anantnag

3 Terrorists Killed In Recent Encounters, Were Sent By Pakistani Handlers To Attack Amarnath Yatra: IGP, Kashmir


He said the security setup has been drawn for convoys of Amarnath vehicles and area domination measures along the road through which yatra convoys will pass. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have also been put in place, he said.

Tags

National Jammu Amarnath Yatra Pilgrimage Ganderbal District Chandan Kohli Hybrid Terrorists Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal