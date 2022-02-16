50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh: How the State Is Fighting Against Drug Abuse

A significant feature of the celebration of 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh is the Arunachal Against Substance Abuse campaign that is being run alongside the month-long celebrations. It is slated to continue throughout 2022.

This campaign aims to cultivate an understanding of the substance abuse and drug abuse problems prevalent in the state today at multiple levels. On one hand, it will target young people and motivate them to stay away from substance abuse and drug abuse. At the same time, it will also reach out to families which are afflicted by this menace. There will be a concerted effort to encourage families to look at the problem not from the prism of blame and crime, but that of care, love and support to persons who are unfortunately caught in its grip.It will also reach out to current substance abusers and try to find ways to motivate them to opt for rehabilitation by collecting a series of motivational messages and inspiring testimonials from former drug users.

It was critical to have veteran actor Sanjay Dutt on board, as the Brand Ambassador for this campaign. Being a survivor who has successfully stepped out of the menace of substance abuse and who is today at the forefront of the film industry, his journey itself stands as a strong motivational example. His story is relatable to addicts and substance abusers and gives them a sense of hope—and the message that with courage and commitment, it is possible to stop comsuming drugs.

Sanjay Dutt was roped in as the Brand Ambassador for the Arunachal Against Substance Abuse campaign

The campaign will show a series of films showcasing interactions with Dutt, who talks about his own experiences, while also adding inspirational messages for the youth. It will also feature helpline numbers, online counselling and sharing of experiences and testimonials from others.

An additional feature of this campaign is the launch of a website (aasa.org.in) dedicated to collecting information and generating awareness about different perspectives and consequences of drug misuse. The launch will take place on February 18, 2022.

The website features an enrollment programme for visitors to enroll for a visual journey (“The Road to Recovery”) in order to witness the stages a drug addict goes through—from discovery of to recovery from drugs. In a sense, “The Road to Recovery” is a textual depiction, via a step-by-step description, highlighting the various stages people go through till they have fully recovered and are free of any addiction. It guides the viewers through the journey for a better understanding of the behaviour, struggles and the consequences for a drug-addicted individual. Ultimately, visitors to the site can enter their details, which will enable them to download a custom certificate for a verification of their completion of their journey to deaddiction.

The website also features information on various deaddiction centers for anyone searching for rehabilitation facilities in Arunachal Pradesh.