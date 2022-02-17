50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh: A Theatrical Production Shows the Journey of the State From Its Inception

What is the true nature of Arunachal Pradesh? Is the fast-paced urbanisation and Indianisation a boon or a curse? Yes, the state is progressing like never before. But in the process, is it losing out on the definition of its own land? Where are the people headed to? What future is the state creating for the children? Is it prepared to face the chaos that is creeping in the form of modernity and drugs? Is it not necessary to save the ancestral values of Arunachal's culture? Does the path the people have chosen for themselves value the state's ancestral history? Isn’t it alarming that the children are forgetting our traditions, languages, and ethics—even worse, growing away from it? How do the people stand up to the Gods?

These are just some of the questions that will be asked in Arunachal, Ek Safarnama - A Vision Reborn, a theatrical production that will premiere on February 19, 2022 as part of the state's golden-jubilee celebrations. It is being directed by

The play promises to embody a contemporary approach

, an assistant professor at the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, who plans to bring a contemporary approach to the production. And while it doesn’t hold all the answers to the questions posed above, it will provide a bright mirror to reflect the state's journey, while also embodying the modern culture of the state contrasted against historical values and ethics.

Not surprisingly, the play will be rooted in the director's own philosophy of life. Even more importantly, it aims to portray the limitless potential in each person in the state while also showing Arunachal Pradesh's evolution, which the state should rightly be proud of. The play, however, will not shy away from shining a light on all it has had to overcome—the superstitions, the barriers and the shackles that have plagued people in the past. In many ways, Arunachal - Ek Safarnama seeks to be a very personal, relatable experience for the audience as its depictions and portrayals mirror what the people there face everyday.

The play promises to showcase layered performances from its cast, where everything will be much more than what's planned to be physically represented. It will be both a celebration and a reflection of a reality that can no longer be avoided. It will juxtapose the history of the state and its varied contours with the current times, while expressing the gentle hope that the path that Arunachal's inhabitants forge does not end up exploit their motherland for profit and personal benefits, but promotes harmony and prosperity instead.

After the premiere on February 19, the cast will travel to the five erstwhile basins (Kameng, Lohit, Siang, Subansiri and Tirap) for more performances. However, this plan is tentative and completely dependent on the COVID-19 situation in the state.