Monday, May 02, 2022
5-Year-Old Boy Sodomised In UP's Muzaffarnagar

According to the complaint, the victim's family has alleged that the 20-year-old accused took him to a nearby graveyard on the pretext of giving him toffees and sodomised him there.

Updated: 02 May 2022 7:02 pm

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in Charthawal town here on Monday, police said. The incident came to light when the minor narrated his ordeal to the family after which they filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged, police said.

According to the complaint, the victim's family has alleged that the 20-year-old accused took him to a nearby graveyard on the pretext of giving him toffees and sodomised him there.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshwar Bodh said the accused has been arrested and a case under relevant sections lodged against him.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, the SHO added.

-With PTI Input

