5-Day Free Covid-19 Vaccination Camp Inaugurated At Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar inaugurated a five-day free Covid vaccination camp on Tuesday and urged all adults to get themselves inoculated. The camp titled 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' is being organised by the university's Dr M A Ansari Health Centre from August 2-6.

"Vaccination is an effective means to fight Covid-19 and we are all sitting here safe and secure as we have already taken two doses of the vaccine. I appeal to all adults to come and get themselves vaccinated," Akhtar said.

JMI officials said adults who have registered themselves are being administered free precautionary doses of the vaccine at the camp. Akhtar also congratulated officials of the Ansari Health Centre officials for starting a routine vaccination centre and other facilities at the facility.

The university has started a 'Routine Vaccination Centre' in association with the Delhi government where vaccines according to the Centre's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) will be administered to small children every Thursday.

The vice-chancellor also inaugurated a microbiology laboratory, free cardiology OPD in association with Max Health Care's cardiologist Dr Arif Mustakeem, and a free orthopaedics OPD at the centre.

The health centre is also starting a three-day 'basic life support (BLS) hands-on training programme for physiotherapy students from August 8-10, a statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)