38 Indians Working As Bonded Labourers In Nepal Brick Factory Rescued: Police

At least 38 Indian nationals, including children and women, working as bonded laborers in a brick factory have been rescued by the Nepalese authorities from the country's Rautahat area, police said on Friday.

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 7:38 pm

At least 38 Indian nationals, including children and women, working as bonded labourers in a brick factory have been rescued by the Nepalese authorities from the country's Rautahat area, police said on Friday.

The rescue operation was conducted on Wednesday after police officers in the district were informed about a group of Indians--20 men and 18 children and women-- hailing from Uttar Pradesh being made to work as bonded labours in the brick factory in the district.

Accordingly, a police team was deployed from the area police office to rescue them.

"A total of 38 Indians working as bonded labourers in the brick factory have been rescued. They all hail from Uttar Pradesh," a spokesperson of the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Rautahat, said.

He said that the rescued Indians were handed over to the Sashastra Seema Bal at Bairganiya in Bihar's Sitamarhi district after the required legal and administrative paperwork. 

According to officials, hundreds of men and women from various districts of Uttar Pradesh are working in Rautahat's brick factory. 

While many continue to work despite poor working conditions, several leave it in between to look for better opportunities in the area.

(Inputs from PTI)

