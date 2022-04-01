Friday, Apr 01, 2022
32 Validation Centres Set Up For Fast-Track Validation Of Newer Diagnostic Commodities: Govt

The ministry said that so far, more than 1,600 different diagnostic commodities have been evaluated, of which 770 were approved.

32 Validation Centres Set Up For Fast-Track Validation Of Newer Diagnostic Commodities: Govt
Representational Image AP/PTI

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 7:18 pm

A total of 32 centres have been set up for fast-track validation of newer diagnostic commodities, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that so far, more than 1,600 different diagnostic commodities have been evaluated, of which 770 were approved.

"In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the ICMR has approved 600 indigenous test kits. Indigenous manufacturers are also being hand-held to improvise their products. This has resulted in drastic cost reduction of a single RTPCR test as compared to March 2020," the ministry said in response to a question in Lok Sabha.

It said a quarterly quality control programme has been implemented for more than 1,700 RTPCR laboratories.

"With the help of WHO, External Quality Assurance program has also been implemented where more than 1,300 laboratories participated. Ninety-one per cent of the laboratories qualified this exercise. This effort is envisaged to improve the quality of testing," it said.

Responding to another question, the ministry said the number of UG seats has increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 89,875 as of date which is a growth of 75 per cent. The numbers of PG seats has increased by 93 per cent from 31,185 before 2014 to 60,202 now.

