Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 Teenagers Killed, 3 More Missing In Andhra Pradesh Beach Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh: The group, as per police, had come to Suryalanka from Vijayawada for holidaying.

Maharashtras coastline is dotted with charming beaches
3 teenagers killed along beach in Andhra Pradesh.(File photo-Representational image) Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 7:16 pm

Three teenagers were washed away in Bay of Bengal while three more still remained missing in a grave tragedy at the Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Two others had a lucky escape in the incident.

According to Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, the group came to Suryalanka from Vijayawada for holidaying.

“Somehow they went deep into the sea and got washed away. We have so far recovered three bodies so far while search is on for the remaining three,” the SP said over phone.

The local sub-divisional police officer said two of the victims were studying junior intermediate and two were in classes 9 and 10.

The others had dropped out after failing in class 10, he said.

“These people worked with a caterer. They told their families that they were attending a marriage event in Suryalanka and reached here by train from Vijayawada on Tuesday morning,” the SDPO said.

Later, they went to the beach for a swim when tragedy struck, he added.

Related stories

National Herald Case: ED Issues Summons, Notices To Congress Leaders From Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Government To Revive Marriage Financial Assistance Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Governor Links Aadhaar With Voter ID, Calls It Good Electoral Reform

“One of the boys was standing on the shore and we had rescued another. We are yet to trace three others,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Andhra Pradesh Beach Amaravati Suryalanka Vijayawada Bay Of Bengal Bapatala Tragedy Dead Missing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity

Bangladesh: National Power Grid Failure Leaves 140 Millions Without Electricity