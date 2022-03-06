Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

3 People Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Gujarat

The persons, aged 18, 19 and 22, suffered burn injuries and they were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, he said.

3 People Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Gujarat
Gas cylinder blast in Gujarat leaves 3 injured, on 6th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 9:05 pm

Three people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Khambhaliya town of Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday, police said.
       

The LPG cylinder, kept in a room on the ground floor of the house, exploded after the gas leaking from it came in contact with an electric spark, an official from Khambhaliya police station said.
       

The persons, aged 18, 19 and 22, suffered burn injuries and they were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, he said. The room where the cylinder was kept was destroyed following the blast, but the other parts of the house were not damaged, he added.

Related stories

Woman, Son Drown In Water Tank At Home In Rajasthan

UN: More Than 1.5 Million Have Fled Ukraine

IND Vs PAK: India Women Cricketers Shower Love On Pakistan Captain Bismah Maroof's Daughter - WATCH

With PTI inputs. 

Tags

National Injured Gas Cylinder Blast Gas Cylinder Blast Blasts Gujarat Gujarat Government India Indians Indian City Devbhumi Dwarka Gujarat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets

Watch: Madhuri Dixit Kisses Bharti Singh's Baby Bump On Hunarbaaz Sets