3 People Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Gujarat

Three people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Khambhaliya town of Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Sunday, police said.



The LPG cylinder, kept in a room on the ground floor of the house, exploded after the gas leaking from it came in contact with an electric spark, an official from Khambhaliya police station said.



The persons, aged 18, 19 and 22, suffered burn injuries and they were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, he said. The room where the cylinder was kept was destroyed following the blast, but the other parts of the house were not damaged, he added.

With PTI inputs.