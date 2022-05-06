Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 Members Of Family, Including A Kid, Killed In Road Accident: Police

After the accident, all four family members and the pickup van driver who too was injured in the accident were rushed to a local hospital.

3 Members Of Family, Including A Kid, Killed In Road Accident: Police
3 died in a road accident in MP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:14 pm

Three members of a Madhya Pradesh family, including a two-year-old child, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Jhalwar district on Friday. The accident occurred near tehsil office in Dug town of the district on Friday afternoon when the motorcycle being driven by Ishwar Singh, 35, with his two sisters Pappubai and Durgabai and his two-year-old nephew Lokendra, all riding pillion on the two-wheeler, collided head-on with the pickup van, Dug police station’s SHO Bannalal Jat said.

After the accident, all four family members and the pickup van driver who too was injured in the accident were rushed to a local hospital where Ishwar Singh, Pappubai and Lokendra succumbed to their injuries, the SHO said. Durgabai and the pickup van driver are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding a man accompanying the driver fled the spot after the accident. A case of causing death and injuries by a negligent act has been lodged against the pickup van driver and three bodies were handed over to Singh’s family members after the postmortem later in the day, the SHO said.

Related stories

6 Killed In Car Accident In UP's Rampur

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Local Hospital Road Accident Injured Family Members Driver Pickup Van Killed In Road Tehsil Office Head-on Collision
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'