3 Members Of Family, Including A Kid, Killed In Road Accident: Police

Three members of a Madhya Pradesh family, including a two-year-old child, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Jhalwar district on Friday. The accident occurred near tehsil office in Dug town of the district on Friday afternoon when the motorcycle being driven by Ishwar Singh, 35, with his two sisters Pappubai and Durgabai and his two-year-old nephew Lokendra, all riding pillion on the two-wheeler, collided head-on with the pickup van, Dug police station’s SHO Bannalal Jat said.

After the accident, all four family members and the pickup van driver who too was injured in the accident were rushed to a local hospital where Ishwar Singh, Pappubai and Lokendra succumbed to their injuries, the SHO said. Durgabai and the pickup van driver are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding a man accompanying the driver fled the spot after the accident. A case of causing death and injuries by a negligent act has been lodged against the pickup van driver and three bodies were handed over to Singh’s family members after the postmortem later in the day, the SHO said.

(With PTI inputs)