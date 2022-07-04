Monday, Jul 04, 2022
3 Maoists Arrested In West Singhbhum

A senior police officer said that three Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

Three Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter in Jharkhands Giridih district. File Photo

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 11:56 am

Three Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.


Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar on Sunday said acting on a tip-off that some Maoists would enter the Saranda forest from neighboring Gumla district, a joint team of CRPF and district armed police started searching vehicles.


The security forces detained three persons traveling on a motorcycle as Naxal posters and literature were seized from their possession.


The three persons confessed that they are members of the ultra outfit and work for Maoist leaders Misir Besra and Saurabh da.

