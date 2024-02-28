National

2 Killed In Lightning Strikes, Crops Damaged In Untimely Rains In Jalna District

Bhokardan and Jafrabad talukas of the North Maharashtra district were lashed by untimely showers and hailstorms on Monday.

Two persons, including a woman, were killed in lightning strikes, while crops on nearly 11,700 hectares of land were adversely affected by unseasonal rains in two talukas of Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official report said on Wednesday.

Two persons, including a woman -- residents of different villages in Bhokardan taluka -- were killed in lightning strikes during the rains, said the report issued by the Divisional Commissioner's office here.

Crops on 11,691 hectares of land were adversely affected in the rains and hailstorms, said the report, citing initial assessment.

According to the report, 20,801 farmers from 66 villages in Bhokardan and Jafrabad suffered losses due to damage caused to crops like wheat, pea and maize.

