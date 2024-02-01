National

2 Killed, 5 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Car And Pickup Van In UP's Ballia

The two vehicles involved in the collision were badly damaged, police said.

PTI

February 1, 2024

Two people, including a woman, were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a pickup van in the Ubhav police station area of this district on Thursday, police said.

The two vehicles involved in the collision were badly damaged, they said. The injured, including a person on a bicycle, were initially admitted to the community health centre at Belthara road area, but later shifted to the district hospital in Mau, police said.

SHO DK Srivastava said the car occupants -- the residents of Dumri Maryadpur village in Mau -- were going for a function in Bihar's Buxar district.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

