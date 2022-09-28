Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
2 Killed, 30 Injured In Bus-Van Collision

According to police, two people were killed and nearly 30 injured in a collision between a bus and pickup van in Pollachi, near Coimbatore.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 7:10 pm

Two persons were killed and nearly 30 sustained injuries, when a bus collided with a pickup van near Pollachi in the Coimbatore district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kittusamy and Nataraj, who were travelling in the van, police said.

Of the injured, majority of them were from the bus, six were admitted to a government hospital here and four in Pollachi Government hospital, and others were treated as outpatients. 

Police said the bus was proceeding to Pollachi from Gopalapuram. The mishap took place when the bus driver tried to overtake the van on Pollachi-Palakkad Main Road.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police said. 

Coimbatore district Collector G S Sameeran visited the government hospitals and enquired about the health condition of the injured.

Tags

National Killed Coimbatore Bus Accident Van Accident Three Died Injured Government Hospital Pollachi Hospitals / Clinics
