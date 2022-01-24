Monday, Jan 24, 2022
2 Bengal BJP Leaders Issued Showcause Notice By Party

The two had participated in a meeting convened by Santanu Thakur, an influential backward Matua community leader of the party, over a week back in Kolkata.

BJP Flag (Representational Image) - Outlook/File Photo

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 2:33 pm

Days after attending a press meet of Union Minister and BJP MP from Bongaon Santanu Thakur, two senior BJP leaders were on Sunday issued a showcause notice by the state unit. BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar told PTI the two leaders - former state vice president Joyprakash Majumder and Ritesh Tewari - were issued showcause letters.

"Yes, these two leaders have been showcaused on certain grounds after reports of our disciplinary committee. You will be informed in detail later," Majumdar said. Contacted, Tewari said "yes I got the showcause letter. I will be replying soon. This has been made with malafide intentions. I am a loyal BJP worker for more than 35 years. Such action against loyal party workers will not help in intensifying the fight against Trinamool Congress. But I am confident I will fight out the conspirators who are even leaking confidential information to media. Otherwise how could our showcause news reach to media before we get the note."

Joyprakash Majumder told PTI "I have heard about the information. But yet to get any showcause letter." While Joyprakash Majumder was named one of the spokespersons in the new state committee announced a month back, Tewari was not included in the committee.

The two had participated in a meeting convened by Santanu Thakur, an influential backward Matua community leader of the party, over a week back in Kolkata. They were present when Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways castigated a section of the state leadership who had allegedly overlooked 90 per cent loyal BJP leaders in the new committee, including backward caste members, in the press meet.

Thakur had also publicly told reporters in that Press meet that a state level general secretary of the party was sabotaging the BJP's prospects but refrained from naming him when the two leaders were seen standing by him. Thakur told reporters "all I can say will they take action whoever meets me and holds discussion with me. Will they take disciplinary action against each one."

The Union minister held a picnic with several BJP leaders in his Bongaon constituency during the day. "This is a public relations exercise with ordinary workers of my constituency. More such picnics will take place," he said at the get-together in Gobardanga.

Sukanta Majumdar said "people are free to organise picnics in winter time. If they invite me I will also join." He, however, added the state BJP was not informed about the picnic or any public relations exercise by the MP. Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president and party strongman Anubrata Mondal said "the people who built up the BJP organization over years are now being edged out by the new entrants. We ask those not getting due respect to approach TMC top brass. Their cases will be considered on merit."

With PTI Inputs

