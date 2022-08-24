Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
17-Year-Old Girl Killed By Miscreants In UP's Maharajganj

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Rudlapur village, they added. Police said the mother-daughter duo was attacked by three to four armed people while they were sitting outside their house.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 2:59 pm

A 17-year-old girl was killed and her mother injured after some unidentified people attacked them with sharp-edged weapons in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Rudlapur village, they added. Police said the mother-daughter duo was attacked by three to four armed people while they were sitting outside their house.

The miscreants fled the spot after the incident, they said. 

The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem while her mother was admitted to the district hospital and later, referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

-With PTI Input

