Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Home National

15-Year-Old Held For Raping Hotel Staffer In Dehradun

An FIR has been registered against the boy under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was taken into custody on Saturday and sent to a correctional home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 12:09 pm

A 24-year-old woman housekeeping staff of a five-star hotel here was raped allegedly by a 15-year-old boy, police said on Sunday. The boy has been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile correctional home, they said. The boy, who was staying in the hotel with his parents, barged into a ladies washroom on Friday and raped a woman housekeeping staff who was charging her mobile phone there, Station House Officer, Rajpur police station, Mohan Singh said.

The woman's cries for help could not be heard as the accused locked the washroom from inside, he said. The woman's medical examination has confirmed rape, the SHO said. An FIR has been registered against the boy under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was taken into custody on Saturday and sent to a correctional home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Singh said. According to the complaint lodged by the victim, the boy's father offered her money to hush up the matter but she decided to go to the police instead. 

(With PTI Inputs)

