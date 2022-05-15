Sunday, May 15, 2022
14 New Covid Cases in Odisha

The health department said that Odisha recorded 14 more coronavirus cases on Sunday, while there was no new fatality for the 12th consecutive day.

Indias Covid cases have crossed over 3,000.

Updated: 15 May 2022 3:21 pm

According to a bulletin, there are 138 active COVID-19 cases, and seven more patients have recuperated from the disease. The bulletin stated that the daily positivity rate was 0.10 percent, and four children were among the newly infected, adding that 14,613 samples had been tested in the past 24 hours.


The state had logged 18 infections and zero death on Saturday. The toll stood at 9,126, and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. According to data, fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The tally rose to 12,88,304, including 12,78,987 recoveries, it added.

