14 Dead In Fire In Delhi's Mundka Area: Police

Fourteen people are confirmed to have died in a massive fire that engulfed a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in West Delhi, said DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma.

Around 60-70 people have been rescued, but some are still trapped inside, said police. DCP Sharma added that 12 people are injured.

The Delhi fire department received reports of fire at around 4:40 pm on Friday and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, as per officials. The police also reached the spot and broke the windows to rescue people, said a senior police officer.

Footage on social media showed the fire ripping through the building.

Footage on social media showed the fire ripping through the building.



Search still on pic.twitter.com/vmrQKpEnvO — Alok K N Mishra HT (@AlokKNMishra) May 13, 2022

Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the three-storey commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies, said DCP Sharma said. He added the fire initiated from the first floor of the building which houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company.

The owner of the company is in police custody.

