12 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 29,134 on Saturday as 12 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 229, they said.

A total of 3,271 people, including 2,151 air travellers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil on Friday. While 10 people tested positive in Leh, two tested positive in Kargil, the officials said.

Twelve more patients -- 11 in Leh and one in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,834, they said.

There are 65 active cases in Leh and six in Kargil, they said.

-With PTI Input