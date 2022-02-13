Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
11,136 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 146 Deaths Reported In Kerala

There were 11,136 fresh infections and 146 deaths which took the tally till date to 64,07,383 and 62,199 respectively.

COVID-19 cases drop in Kerala

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:21 pm

The daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala continued to drop on Sunday. There were 11,136 fresh infections and 146 deaths which took the tally till date to 64,07,383 and 62,199 respectively. Of the fatalities, 11 were reported in the last 24 hours, 58 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded owing to late receipt of documents and 77 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, an official press release said.

With 32,004 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries reached 61,84,080. As the number of recoveries were more than the new cases, the active cases went down to 1,60,330, the release said. As many as 60,414 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

 Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,509 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,477) and Kollam (1,061), the release said. Of the new cases, 81 were health workers, 56 from outside the State and 10,331 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 668, the release said.

There are currently 3,05,540 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,98,745 are in home or institutional quarantine and 6,795 in hospitals, the release said. On Saturday, the southern State reported 15,184 cases while the number of active cases was 1,81,347.

With PTI Inputs

