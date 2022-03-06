Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
 Time To Form 'Iron Government' Of BSP In Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati added that the opposition tried hard to take the assembly polls in their favour by adopting all kinds of tactics, but people of the state aggrieved due to inflation, poverty, unemployment, autocracy of the government and stray cattle menace, are sticking to their basic issues.  

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati PTI

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 5:07 pm

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said it is essential to form a strong government that takes cares of all sections of the society.   

"Voting on 54 seats in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held in the last phase of polling tomorrow. The neglected people facing poverty and unemployment can work to change their fate and that of the state with the power of their votes. It is necessary to form an 'iron government' of BSP to ensure the welfare and happiness of all," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"It is well known that all kinds of lucrative promises and assurances of opposition parties have not been met. Instead of taking care of the people of UP under their governments and bringing in 'good days' (achhe din) as promised, the condition (of people) is  continuously deteriorating. Now, it will be wise not to fall for their words," she added.

Mayawati added that the opposition tried hard to take the assembly polls in their favour by adopting all kinds of tactics, but people of the state aggrieved due to inflation, poverty, unemployment, autocracy of the government and stray cattle menace, are sticking to their basic issues.  

