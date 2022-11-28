Monday, Nov 28, 2022
‘Terrorist’ Remark ‘Is Not Funny’; Karnataka Professor Suspended After Classroom Video Goes Viral

The video of a student confronting his Professor, after he reportedly calls him a ‘terrorist’ went viral on social media, with many expressing resentment over the latter’s gesture.

A screen grab of Karnataka viral video.
A screen grab of Karnataka viral video. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 8:31 pm

A Professor was suspended in Karnataka on Monday, following outrage over his comparison of a Muslim student with a “terrorist”, NDTV reported. 

The shocking incident has happened inside a classroom at the state’s Manipal Institute of Technology in Udipi. 

According to the report, the Professor had passed “terrorist” remark after he had asked the student his name.

"Oh, you are like Kasab!" Ajmal Kasab—the lone Pakistani terrorist captured alive after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Kasab was later executed in 2012.

The video of student confronting his Professor went viral on social media, with many expressing resentment over the latter’s gesture.

"26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir. You can't joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner. It's not funny sir, it's not," the student shouted can be heard saying in the video clip. 

After student’s outrage, the Professor can be heard saying:"You are just like my son...".

"Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?" the student replied.

When the professor said "no", the student continued can be heard saying: "Then how can you call me like that in front of so many people? You are a professional, you are teaching. A sorry doesn't change how you think or how you portray yourself here."

The teacher was heard offering a bland apology.

However, amid the intense debate in the classroom, other students remain mute.

The report stated that following the resentment, after the video went viral on social media, the institute has suspended the teacher and ordered an inquiry. 

It mentioned that the student was provided counselling. 

"The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over. We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy," the report quoted the institute’s statement.

“It was proud to have a vast diversity on campus and was committed to uphold constitutional values of treating everyone alike,” the report mentioned.
 

